Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size Likely to Grow at a CAGR o… – Press Release

“According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 64.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 62.79 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 146.43 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.45% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

A used smartphone that has been returned to the manufacturer is refurbished. After testing and inspecting the devices’ internal and external states, the business remanufactures them into new-looking gadgets.

Once a smartphone has some damage, it gets discarded and dumped in landfills. However, if it is repaired and sold, it will have had an opportunity to live. Any smartphone with even a few dings or scrapes on it should never be discarded since it is extremely harmful to the environment. Many smartphone components are made of plastic, and we all know how difficult it is to harm lithium-ion batteries. Therefore, it would be preferable to sell these as refurbished phones that could be offered at a lower cost while still being in excellent shape.

