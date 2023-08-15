Global Relay Names Its First Ever Chief Strategy and Chief Product Officers – Press Release

Compliance tech leader Global Relay taps Sahar Kayhani, Alex Viall for newly created CPO, CSO roles

Global Relay, the leading provider of electronic communication compliance and archiving solutions, today announces the promotions of Sahar Kayhani to Chief Product Officer and Alex Viall to Chief Strategy Officer.

Kayhani most recently spent two years as product director overseeing Global Relay’s data capture and archiving solutions, while Viall served as director of regulatory intelligence for the firm. The newly minted C-suite leaders will focus on collaboration to better align product strategy with Global Relay’s evolving business objectives and amplify communications of its proven product capabilities to stakeholders.

“I’m thrilled to promote these roles from within and further extend our executive leadership team offering a deep understanding of the compliance technology industry as well as the inner workings of Global Relay,” said Warren Roy, CEO and Founder of Global Relay. “Sahar has proven herself an indispensable product leader and problem solver over the last decade here, and Alex’s bottomless well of financial regulatory expertise will further elevate our compliance thought leadership and strategy.”

Kayhani, who began her career with Global Relay as a product manager in 2014, will execute a laser-focused product strategy in collaboration with design, architecture, engineering, and product marketing departments. Since taking on the product director role in 2021, Sahar has successfully accelerated the company’s growth through an aggressive product roadmap and consistently delivered quality services that continue to drive Global Relay’s industry advancements.

“I’m excited to take the helm on Global Relay’s product vision and execute a laser-focused product strategy,” said Sahar on her appointment to Chief Product Officer. “Over the years, we have built many strong product capabilities for electronic communications compliance, and I’m looking…