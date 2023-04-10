Global Sales of Commercial Kitchen Ventilation System Market Will Grow at a CAGR… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The worldwide commercial kitchen ventilation system market is predicted to have a slow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2022 and 2032. However, it is projected to reach a worth of US$ 3,621.4 million by 2032, surpassing the US$ 2,476.1 million it was valued in 2022. This market worldwide will expand steadily in the upcoming years, primarily driven by the fact that they include air exhausts as well as replacement air facilities within the cooking space. Technological advancements in home appliances and growing awareness of hygiene are a few other aspects that bolster the demand for commercial kitchen ventilation systems.



Increased investments in research and development activities for inventing new technologies, a surge in demand for energy-efficient products, a rise in disposable income, and an improvement in living standards are among the key drivers expected to fuel the growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation market. Surging demand for integrated systems will also aid the expansion of the commercial kitchen ventilation system market size.

The current trend of using Demand Controlled Ventilation (DCV) systems are also contributing to the growth of the market. These systems are becoming increasingly preferred, as they allow for adjusting the exhaust fans’ speed based on the cooking equipment’s load using optical or heat sensors. As a result, energy can be conserved when the equipment is not in use. This factor drives the demand for DCV systems which, in turn, propels the commercial kitchen ventilation system market forward.

The implementation of strict rules about VOC emission, greater awareness of the greenhouse effect, and rising pollution levels all over the world will aid the commercial kitchen…