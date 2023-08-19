Global Scaffold Material Market Size and Share Revenue Projected to Achieve 5.24… – Press Release

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Scaffold Material Market By Type (Supported Scaffolding, Rolling Scaffolding, And Suspended Scaffolding), By Application (Construction, Cultural Use, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Scaffold Material Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 53.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 79.84 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.24% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Scaffold Material? How big is the Scaffold Material Industry?

Scaffold Material Report Coverage & Overview:

Scaffolding constitutes a temporary framework constructed using materials like metal poles and wooden planks. It serves the purpose of assisting workers, inspectors, and cleaners who operate at elevated heights on construction sites. This versatile structure finds wide-ranging utility in construction and refurbishment endeavors. Scaffold materials are predominantly composed of steel or timber and hold a significant role in the maintenance of structures, bridges, and various other man-made constructions. Beyond this, these materials also play a pivotal role in crafting concert stages, exhibition stands, artistic projects, formwork, grandstand enclosures, ski ramps, and half pipes.

