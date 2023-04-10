Global Selective Soldering Strategic Business Report 2023: Cost and Quality Issu… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Selective Soldering: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Selective Soldering estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Networking & Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$71.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Selective Soldering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

