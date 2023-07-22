Global Sensor Bearings Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030: ABB, SKF, NSK Ltd…. – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Sensor Bearings – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Sensor Bearings estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Speed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Sensor Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
- ABB
- Beijing Zhongxuan Bailian Technology Co., Ltd.
- Fersa Bearings
- Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- JTEKT Corporation
- Mageba
- Nachi Europe GmbH
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corporation;
- Schaeffler AG
- SKF
- The Timken Company
- Thermometrics Corporation
- Thomson Industries, Inc.
- Waukesha Bearings Corporation
