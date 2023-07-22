Global Sensor Bearings Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030: ABB, SKF, NSK Ltd…. – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Sensor Bearings – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global market for Sensor Bearings estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Speed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Sensor Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) –

ABB

Beijing Zhongxuan Bailian Technology Co., Ltd.

Fersa Bearings

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

Mageba

Nachi Europe GmbH

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation;

Schaeffler AG

SKF

The Timken Company

Thermometrics Corporation

Thomson Industries, Inc.

Waukesha Bearings Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sensor Bearings – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET…