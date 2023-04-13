Global Silicon Metal Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $8 Billion by 2028 at a… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Silicon Metal Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Application, and Major Regions” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Silicon Metal Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 8 billion by 2028, owing to increasing demand for silicon metal in various industries such as automobiles, solar, battery materials, refractory materials, and others.

Growing demand for silicon in the automotive industry along with increasing penetration of electric vehicles globally are anticipated to propel the growth of the global silicon metal market during the forecast period.

The increased use of silicon or aluminum-silicon alloys in the production of automobiles due to their properties such as corrosion resistance, low thermal expansion, low wear rates, and others is likely to propel the growth of the global silicon metal market.

The global silicon metal market faces challenges due to the shortage of metals like silicon.

The supply shortage of silicon metals due to their high usage in the production of semiconductor materials along with the high prices of semiconductors is also expected to restrict the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the silicon metal market due to disruption in the supply chain, shortage of workers for the mining industry, shortage of raw materials, and others. In addition, the abrupt shutdown of operations has impacted economic growth, and thus, changed the pattern of consumer spending patterns.

