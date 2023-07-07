Global Softwood Sawn Timber Market Insights 2023-2024 & 2029: Focus on United St… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Softwood Sawn Timber Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Value & Volume, Pricing, Type (Fir, Cedar, Pine, Treated Lumber, Redwood, Others), End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Softwood Sawn Timber is expected to generate USD 456.1 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 111.7 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Softwood Sawn Timber is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.10%.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

Softwood species such as pine, spruce, fir, and cedar are widely available and have relatively faster growth rates compared to hardwood species. Softwood lumber possesses excellent structural properties, including a high strength-to-weight ratio and load-bearing capacity.

These factors make it a perfect material for rapid construction and infrastructure development worldwide. Due to high-scale urbanization and increasing global demand for construction, there is an increase in demand for softwood sawn timber globally. The rising population, as well as the growing urbanization, are driving up the Softwood Sawn Timber market.

The Asia Pacific, comprising of developing countries like India, China, and developed countries like South Korea and Japan, represents a…