Global Somatic Cancer Mutation Testing Market Size – Press Release

According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Somatic Cancer Mutation Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The growing demand for diagnostic testing procedures for cancer mutations, increasing adoption of NGS in cancer diagnostics, growing demand for genetic mutation diagnostics, and the advancements in medical diagnostic technologies have been instrumental in the rapid development of the global somatic cancer mutation testing market.

Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the NGS segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the indication outlook, the breast cancer segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MedGenome, CENTOGENE N.V., Myriad Genetics, Inc., eviCore healthcare, CeGaT GmbH, QIAGEN, are some of the key players in the somatic cancer mutation testing market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Instruments & Platforms

Reagents & Other Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hematological Cancer Profiling

Solid Tumor Profiling

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Breast Cancer

Ovarian

Prostate

Lung Cancer

Others

