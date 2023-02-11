Global Speech Analytics Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027 – Emerging Opportunities in th… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Speech Analytics Market Report 2023 – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The speech analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 5.1 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the speech analytics market till 2021-2022 for each listed company in graphical representation.

The new research study includes the updated market developments of profiled players, including those from 2020 to 2022. The new study includes quantitative data for historical years (2017-2021), base year (2021), and forecast years (2022-2027). The new study also includes quantitative data from adjacent markets.

The speech analytics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers. Some factors driving the growth of the speech analytics market are the need to improve the customer journey and overall experience, the growing need to enhance and monitor agent performance, and the rising need to leverage analytics for customer retention and better customer satisfaction.

Speech analytics allows organizations to identify actionable data and gain insights from voice calls. The speech analytics solutions can carry out a broad range of customer interactions by combining recorded and omnichannel data to better understand customer needs. Speech analytics benefits organizations to evaluate the calls in an end-to-end manner and guides agents to mitigate risks by leveraging analytical tools to improve customer engagement processes.

On-premises to register for larger market size during forecast period

The speech analytics market, by deployment mode, includes on-premises and cloud. Speech analytics solutions can be deployed through either mode based on security, availability, and scalability. On-premises deployment mode to hold…