Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Market – US an… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Overview of the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Markets – 8th Edition ” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is a versatile building material that can be applied to a range of surfaces and irregular shapes in situ to provide thermal and acoustic insulation. Global SPF production grew by 0.4% in 2022 to reach 756,000 tonnes. This modest growth was mainly due to the significant decline in production in China, caused by the country’s ongoing pandemic restrictions and zero-COVID policy, which impacted the construction projects in the country. There were also contractions in other key markets, such as Poland, Russia and Spain, which contributed to this.

The US remains, by far, the largest SPF manufacturer in the world, with China in second place. There is, however, a stark contrast between the performance of the SPF market in the two countries, with strong growth in the US, driven by the ongoing demand for efficient insulation, and stagnation in China, caused by a slowdown of the economy and construction sector, as well as stricter fire regulations. In the past five years, China’s share of global production has halved, whereas the US’s has increased steadily.

Western Europe continues to possess the largest SPF production in EMEA. In recent times, growth in Western Europe has been slower than Central and Eastern Europe due to the region’s maturity and saturation. However, political instability in Turkey from 2018 and the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict have caused Central and Eastern Europe’s markets to suffer.

The Middle East’s production has developed rapidly in recent years, owing to the performances of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Arabia has one of the fastest-growing construction industries in the world due to its array of mega projects, which has resulted in strong growth for the SPF market, and this is anticipated to continue…