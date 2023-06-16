Global Star Acquisition Inc. Announces Merger With K Enter, a Diversified Korean… – Press Release

SEOUL, KOREA, and NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Global Star Acquisition Inc. GLST GLSTU, GLSTW, “, Global Star”, ))), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), led by CEO Anthony Ang, is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a merger agreement with K Enter Holdings Inc. (“K Enter”), a Delaware corporation. K Enter holds contracts to acquire seven diversified entertainment operating companies based in Korea, engaged in the entertainment content and IP creation businesses (the “Seven Korean Entities”), and K Enter plans to consummate the acquisition of the Seven Korean Entities prior to the closing of the merger.

The merger combines Global Star’s strengths and expertise in finance and the strength and expertise in the global entertainment industry of K Enter and the Seven Korean Entities. The Seven Korean Entities are known for their dynamic content creation and IP-based business models, and have an estimated combined revenue of approximately US$153 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Following the closing of the merger agreement, the parent of the combined company will be named “K Wave Media Ltd.” and we expect that its securities will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The transaction has been valued at US$610M and is anticipated to be completed in the late fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Global Star currently has approximately $92 million in trust, which will be available to the combined company upon completion of the merger, assuming no redemptions.

CEO Anthony Ang expressed his excitement about the merger: “This merger with K Enter represents a significant step for Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Our extensive search and shortlisting process has led us to ultimately join forces with K Enter and leverage the impressive track record and creative capabilities of the Seven Korean Entities in entertainment content and IP creation, several of…