Global Subscription Box Market Report 2023: Presence of Numerous Fashion and Lux… – Press Release

The global subscription box market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.)

BarkBox

Birchbox

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

FabFitFun, Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

Grove Collaborative Inc.

Harry’s Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Loot Crate

Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

TechStyle Fashion Group

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant growth in e-commerce sector

Rising influence of social media blogs and celebrity endorsements

Presence of numerous fashion and luxury brands

Challenges

High cost

Oversaturated market

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Replenishment Subscription

Curation Subscription

Access Subscription

by Gender

by Application

Clothing and Fashion

Beauty

Food and Beverages

Pet Food

Baby Products

Health and Fitness

Others

