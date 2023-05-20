Global Surgical Procedures Market to Generate 372,837 thousand units by 2030, Ou… – Press Release

New York, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new research report by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Surgical Procedures Market size was 2,94,237 thousand units in 2022, and is predicted to reach 3,72,837 thousand units by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, 2023–2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 1,693 pages, accompanied by 1,414 tables and 1,414 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups to devise strategies for the next few years and achieve sustainable growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 294,237 Thousand units Market Size in 2030 372,837 Thousand units CAGR 3.1% No. of Pages 1693 Tables 1414 Figures 1414 Segments covered Surgery Type and Region. Drivers Rising incidence of chronic diseases Technological advancements in the field of medical science Growing geriatric population Opportunities Introduction of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in surgical procedures

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends in the global surgical procedures industry based on drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The rise in chronic illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases is fueling demand for surgical procedures, resulting in growth of the surgical procedure market. Factors such as the high prevalence of conditions including obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are contributing to the increase in…