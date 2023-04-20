Global Synthetic Rope Market Size to Cross $1466.7 Bn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a … – Press Release

Salt Lake City, UT, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Synthetic Rope Market By End-User (Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Mining, Defense, Marine, And Construction), By Type (Nylon, Polyethylene, Polyester, Polypropylene, UHMWPE, Specialty Fibers, And Aramids), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Synthetic Rope Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 877.5 Million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1466.7 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.80% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Synthetic Rope? How big is the Synthetic Rope Industry?

Report Overview:

The production, distribution, and consumption of ropes that are manufactured from synthetic materials such as nylon, polypropylene, polyester, and other similar materials are the primary focuses of the synthetic rope industry. These ropes are useful in a wide variety of end-user verticals, including as offshore, construction, and industrial operations, amongst others. The numerous benefits that synthetic ropes provide in comparison to their naturally-derived analogues are the primary drivers that are driving the increased demand for synthetic ropes. They often have a longer lifespan, greater resistance to abrasion, and a substantial strength-to-weight ratio, all of which contribute to their overall durability. In addition, synthetic ropes are less likely to become damaged by mildew, rot, or any other sort of quality deterioration, which makes them an excellent option for deployment in outdoor settings. The various companies in the sector can anticipate an increase in demand over the next few years as a result of the growing demand in the various end-user…