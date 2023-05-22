Global Taurine Market to Surge at 3.7% CAGR, Aiming for USD 300 Mn by 2031 : TMR… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global taurine market is anticipated to grow at a 3.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of USD 300 million is expected by the end of the forecast period.



The increasing demand for taurine in the bodybuilding and fitness industries is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, macroeconomic factors such as growing aspirations for personal development, rising demand for cosmetics, and increasing health awareness contribute to the positive impact on the global market.

The market’s growth is further expected to be driven by factors like the high consumption of taurine supplements by athletes and sportspeople and the growing awareness of the benefits of maintaining healthy skin. The market is poised for growth because of increased research and development activities and the introduction of new products.



Furthermore, the market is most likely to experience substantial growth opportunities due to the robust demand from diverse end-use sectors, particularly healthcare. This demand is expected to open up new avenues for market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market, Which Will Help Vendors Improve their Strategies to Stay Ahead of their Competitors. View Our PDF Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59622

Key Takeaways from the Market Report