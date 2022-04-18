Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market to 2028 – Featuring Env… – Press Release

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, by Product, by Application, by End-use, and by Region – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Temperature controlled packaging solutions are predominantly used in the healthcare, food & beverages, and chemical industries for transportation and storage of temperature sensitive products at controlled temperature environment.

Temperature-controlled packaging is required for shipping a wide range of goods, from perishable foods to pharmaceuticals, and it’s especially important in situations where temperature-controlled warehousing and shipping aren’t possible. Creating effective temperature controlled packaging, on the other hand, can be difficult to master, especially for small businesses.

Market Dynamics

The increasing government expenditure in the healthcare sector to improve medical facilities is expected to drive growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the near future. Due to growing pharmaceutical industry, the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is expected to grow due to increased use of temperature control packaging solutions in the transportation of medicines, clinical trial distribution products, donor organs, and blood transfers.

According to the World Health Organization, global healthcare spending was US$ 7.8 trillion in 2017 and US$ 1,080 per capita – up from US$ 7.6 trillion in 2016. This is expected to drive the growth of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market. Furthermore, medical institutions across the globe are focused on developing COVID-19 vaccines, for which researchers need to transport clinical study materials and samples across the globe.

According to the developers, mega-trials for vaccines can be carried out at hotspots such as India and Latin America. For international clinical trials, the vaccines are required to be…