Global Times: Beautiful China as a case study for developing nations – Press Release

At a national conference on ecological and environmental protection held from Monday to Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China should support high-quality development with a high-quality ecological environment and promote the modernization featuring the harmonious co-existence between human and nature. From a participant in global environmental governance to a leader, China's achievements in the development of ecological civilization have been remarkable. The Global Times selected the opinions of observers both home and abroad on China's ecological civilization and its implications for developing countries.

Beautiful China as a case study for developing nations

By Bradley Blankenship

For the past week, I’ve been in the Chinese capital, Beijing, for the first time. I must admit that I expected the city to be smoggy and congested. To the contrary, it has beautiful blue skies.

China has been successful in beautifying Beijing, as well as other cities and towns, by transitioning from coal power to gas, establishing emission standards for coal-fired stations, implementing tougher standards for other industries such as steel and cement and seeking high-quality development with a high-quality ecological environment. These achievements have been so successful that Beijing now stands as an example for mega-cities around the globe, particularly those in the global south.

The situation in Beijing serves as a microcosm of why China is considered a model for the world. This is not only due to its ambitious climate goals and pioneering green sector but also because of the significant efforts and changes the country has made.

