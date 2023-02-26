Global Times: China’s top leadership stresses tech self-reliance to tackle forei… – Press Release

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China’s top leadership has stressed, twice over the past month or so, making efforts to achieve self-reliance and strength in science and technology, reflecting the great importance that’s attached to the country’s science and technology development amid increasingly fierce global competition.

On Tuesday, the Political Bureau of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a study session on effectively strengthening basic research and consolidating the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

While chairing the study session, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, urged the strengthening of basic research so as to consolidate self-reliance and strength in science and technology, according to Xinhua. Xi also noted that strengthening basic research is an urgent requirement to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and it is the only way to build a world leader in science and technology.

This comes less than one month after the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee held, on January 31, a group study session on accelerating the establishment of a new pattern of development. During the session, Xi also stressed that it is imperative to move faster toward self-reliance in science and technology so as to relieve the stranglehold some countries have tightened on China’s development of core technologies.

During the study session on Tuesday, Xi also noted the shift of global technological competition toward basic research and called for various efforts to strengthen basic research and solve key technology problems from the source, according to Xinhua. Specifically, Xi called for the strengthening of the forward-looking, strategic and systematic layout of basic research, deepening reform of basic research system and mechanism and building a systemic, high-level platform for…