Global Times: FISU acting president looks forward to successful hosting of upcom… – Press Release

CHENGDU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder believes the upcoming Chengdu Universiade will feature well-organized competitions as well as cultural experiences as he looks forward to the World University Games.

“Based on the intensive preparation work and the regular exchanges between the organizing committee and the FISU, I expect exceptionally well-organized competitions, very competent and helpful volunteers, many cultural experiences, and a lively exchange between the delegations and the organizing committee as well as the local population,” Eder told the Global Times in an exclusive interview.

With the fast approaching 31st FISU World University Games, which are set to kick off on July 28, 2023 in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Eder said Chengdu is well prepared in all areas and that he looks forward to attending the Chengdu Universiade and witnessing the success of this sporting event.

The acting president said he is “very much looking forward to travelling to Chengdu soon” and to attending all events including the opening and closing ceremonies, the FISU World Conference, as well as watching many of the scheduled sporting competitions, and meeting with Chinese authorities and FISU member delegations.

He is expecting a unique experience in the upcoming Games.

To deliver excellence

Less than two weeks from the start of the Universiade, Chengdu is currently hosting torch relays and preparing to host all scheduled testing events, ensuring the smooth process in all elements of the ­rehearsal.

The contact and communication among the Chengdu Universiade organizing committee, the FISU and the participating delegations was very intensive and efficient, Eder said.

“It has been a very collaborative effort with a lot of mutual understanding and respect in all functional areas between the organizing committee and FISU. That’s why we all have good reasons to look forward to the…