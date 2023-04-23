Global Times: Xi’s footprint in Guangdong offers insights into practical Chinese… – Press Release

BEIJING, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “To understand today’s China, one must begin by understanding China’s history. Guangzhou is the cradle of China’s democratic revolution and the vanguard of China’s reform and opening-up,” in a recent meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangzhou, capital of South China’s Guangdong Province.

The remarks were made before China’s top leader concluded a four-day inspection tour of the province from April 10 to 13.

In the past decades, Guangdong has set a model of Chinese modernization for the rest of the country, and the model also has global repercussions, observers pointed out.

From Zhanjiang to Maoming to Guangzhou, Xi traveled thousands of kilometers across the western part of the province and visited mangrove forests, ports, enterprises, and factories, while having in-depth exchanges with ordinary factory workers, farmers, and technicians. The trip not only provided a direction for the province which is long considered a pacesetter of China’s reform and opening-up in taking the lead in Chinese modernization, but also opened a crucial window for the world to learn how Chinese modernization is essentially different from the capital-centered Western development path, experts said.

“China offers an alternative path featuring collective prosperity and harmony between humanity and nature,” Wang Chenxing, a research fellow with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told the Global Times.

China’s chosen development model meets humanity’s challenges and offers other countries, especially developing ones, a choice for achieving social and economic progress, Wang said.

Harmonizing ecology and economy

Different from his previous inspection tours which often include visits to local farmlands, Xi started off his latest inspection trip at a mariculture base in Donghai Island in Zhanjiang to learn how it utilizes both land and sea resources to guarantee food security.

In 2030, Guangdong is…