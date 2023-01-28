Global Times: Xi’s footprints convey China’s contribution, injecting stability t… – Press Release

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global landscape has, in recent years, gone through profound, complex and turbulent changes since the end of the Cold War. In the eyes of geopolitical observers, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the intensifying geopolitical tensions and the “ripple effects” of the Ukraine crisis have led to growing upheaval in the global financial and economic sectors, while also posing a serious threat to food and energy security. Certain countries continue to blatantly advocate for decoupling, confrontation, and division, further exacerbating an already dire global situation.

In the face of growing challenges, China fully underscores its responsibility as a major country, actively promoting international cooperation and injecting stability into a turbulent world, providing new growth momentum to global governance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made three trips overseas in 2022 and visited five countries between September and December, offering China’s solution, contribution and wisdom to global governance. Such trips are not only proof of the busy schedules maintained by a major country’s top leader, but also bear witness to China’s undeniable successes in initiating and executing major-country diplomacy, observers said.

Diplomatic footprints

On September 14, 2022, Xi arrived in Nur-Sultan and began his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and was warmly received at the airport by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, accompanied by senior Kazakh officials.

The golden autumn brought fair winds and wispy clouds to the city of Nur-Sultan, now called Astana. Atop flagpoles lining the streets, China’s red five-starred national flags flew high.

Xi’s visit, albeit a brief one, was highly productive and fruitful. Xi and Tokayev reached many important consensus, which will steer China–Kazakhstan relations toward an even more prosperous future.

Over the course of three days and two nights, Xi flew to Nur-Sultan and then Samarkand…