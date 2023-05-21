Global Times: Xi’s footprints in Central Asian countries consolidate ties, vital… – Press Release

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202305/1290984.shtml

BEIJING, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xi’an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, is about to witness the ancient route shine with new vitality as the high-level China-Central Asia Summit is being held from Thursday to Friday. The national flags of China and five Central Asian countries are being flown alongside the airport highway in intervals, and banners saying “build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future” in both Chinese and Russian, can be seen at overpasses in the city.

The summit is the first major diplomatic event to be hosted by China this year, and also the first summit to be held offline by the heads of state of China and the five Central Asian countries in attendance since the establishment of diplomatic ties 31 years ago.

The presidents of five Central Asian countries have all arrived in Xi’an, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, to attend the summit.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived on Wednesday. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived on Thursday.

At the summit, President Xi Jinping is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech, expounding on China’s stance on how to construct a China-Central Asia community of shared future, while eyeing long-term development for cooperation between the six countries, putting forward a series of propositions, and announcing multiple pragmatic measures and actions, Chinese officials revealed at a Tuesday conference.

Over the last decade, President Xi has maintained close interactions with leaders from Central Asian countries, and such frequent connections has enhanced mutual trust between China and the five countries, upgraded cooperation, and led to a deeper, more pragmatic cooperation between China and said countries, said experts.

They hailed that the summit will not only witness China and Central Asian cooperation…