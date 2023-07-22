Global Tissue-engineered Skin Substitute Market Analysis, 2022-2023 & 2027: Brea… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Tissue-engineered Skin Substitute Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study analyzes the global TESS market, including market landscape by end users, application types, therapy types, and market share percentage by market participants.

It also examines macroeconomic factors, the latest trends, revenue forecasts, the US regulatory landscape, and next-generation TESS technologies and solutions. The study period is from 2022 to 2027, and the base year is 2022.

Rising incidents of burn injuries, road accidents, and other trauma injuries, along with increasing cases of chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers and venous ulcers, are boosting the global tissue-engineered skin substitutes (TESS) market.

Moreover, the increasing number of surgical injuries, plastic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and other reconstructive surgeries is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period (2023-2027). In 2022, the market witnessed a huge revenue spike as the backlog of skin substitute procedures postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic started to be cleared.

New application areas for skin substitutes, including plastic surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, and post-surgical wound healing, are expected to increase during the forecast period and boost TESS market growth. A wide range of specialized surgical applications, such as facial plastic surgery, dermal fillers, and root therapy, use synthetic TESS for reconstructive and repair purposes. Other applications include face-lifts, breast augmentations, and limb or back additions.

Moreover, the introduction of advanced products, including cellular and acellular skin spray products, suggests advanced usage in clinical dermatology for complex wound healing. Plastic surgeons are also increasingly using skin substitutes to treat several types of cutaneous defects without minimizing donor sites.

Novel skin substitute types in the form…