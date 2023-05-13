Global Trampolines Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 – Ma… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Trampolines: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Trampolines Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$363.6 Million by the year 2030.

What’s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

