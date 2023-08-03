Global Underwater Concrete Industry Research Report 2023: Increased Marine Const… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Underwater Concrete Market by Raw Material (Concrete, Precast Concrete), Application (Dams & Reservoirs, Marine Constructions, Underwater Repairs, Offshore Wind Power Generation, Tunnel), Laying Techniques, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The underwater concrete market is experiencing remarkable growth, with an estimated size of USD 135.7 billion in 2023 and a projected reach of USD 175.8 billion by 2028, showcasing a CAGR of 5.3%

Underwater concrete is a specialized construction material designed for placement and hardening in submerged conditions, making it ideal for marine and subsea applications where traditional methods are impractical. Its unique properties, including high workability, good cohesion, low washout characteristics, and rapid setting time, allow it to gain strength underwater.

This market study provides a comprehensive analysis of the underwater concrete market, covering various segments based on end-use, process, material, material thickness, press, and region. Additionally, it includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the industry, their company profiles, product observations, recent developments, and growth strategies, contributing to their success in the underwater concrete market.

The Asia Pacific region, witnessing significant infrastructure development, especially in ports, harbors, offshore structures, and underwater tunnels, is a major driving force for the underwater concrete market’s growth. Countries like China, Japan, and Singapore are heavily investing in expanding their marine infrastructure to support maritime trade activities and efficient transportation systems, further bolstering the demand for underwater concrete.

Moreover, the rise in global population and urbanization has led to increased construction of coastal structures and offshore installations, creating substantial opportunities for underwater…