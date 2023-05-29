Global UV Stabilizers Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Packaging I… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Agricultural Films, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants), & Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe) – Forecast to 2028″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global UV stabilizers market is estimated to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth of the automotive, packaging and building & construction industries is also driving the demand for UV stabilizers. The construction industry is experiencing growth globally, driven by a variety of factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development. In many regions, there is a growing demand for new infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, airports, and public transport systems.

Additionally, there is a need to upgrade and modernize existing infrastructure to meet changing demands and address issues such as climate change and sustainability. All these factors are boosting the demand for UV stabilizers especially in construction application.

UV absorbers is expected to be the second fastest-growing type of the UV stabilizers market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

UV absorbers are widely used in industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and personal care products. Global demand for UV absorbers is rising due to a number of factors, including the expanding use of plastics and polymers in a variety of applications, growing knowledge of the negative effects of UV radiation on human health, and the requirement to safeguard materials against deterioration and discoloration.

UV absorbers are frequently used in a variety of sectors, including the automotive, construction, packaging, and personal care items. They are employed in the automobile sector to shield polymers and coatings from UV radiation degradation. All these factors boost the…