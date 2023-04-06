Global Vegan Food Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Danone, Amy’s Kitchen, ADM, … – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Vegan Food Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Product Type, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global vegan food market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of increasing awareness and popularity of plant-based products and surging number of dietary greenhouse-gas emissions, which is significantly contributing to global warming. Therefore, the focus on growing awareness among consumers of the significance of consuming vegan products is constantly on boost.

According to a 2018 study that was published in Elementa: Science of the Anthropocene, the production of food grains is enough to sustain the 9.7 billion people that will inhabit the planet by the year 2050. According to the study, livestock consumes approximately 34% of the world’s crop yield. Humans only eat less than half of the cereals produced worldwide.

The market is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of vegan meals eaten at lunch or dinner, which soared by 46% between 2019 and 2020. Moreover, the facts stated by the Vegan Society say in 2022, the Grocer reported that vegan food sales at Aldi were 500% higher in January that year than in January 2021.

Aldi also reported a 250% increase in vegan sales in 2021 compared with 2020. Sales are set to increase throughout 2022, as the vegan range expanded for Veganuary by 50% in response to demand. In 2021, the European Consumer Survey on Plant-based Foods, published by ProVeg International, found that the UK’s purchase and consumption rates of plant milk, meat substitute, vegan margarine, vegan cheese, vegan ready meals/food to-go and seafood alternatives are the highest in Europe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects in the first half of 2020, the market witnessed significant growth in the vegan food market in comparison to the…