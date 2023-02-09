Global Vehicle Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Industry Report 2023: Analysis … – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Analysis of Mergers & Acquisitions in the Global Vehicle Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study examines and analyses notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the global leasing and rental market, highlighting the dynamics of major transactions. It profiles various industry players that have taken part in these deals and explores the synergies and future expansion plans of the newly formed entity.

Vehicle leasing solves several challenges associated with organizations’ mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual value risk. To concentrate their focus on core products and services, businesses do well to outsource support activities related to mobility, from purchasing new fleet vehicles to remarketing used ones.

Unless an expert team is on the job, each segment in the value chain is vulnerable to challenges such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value.

Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities, in addition to a host of other benefits. The high demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem.

The study also contains a section on CEO (or top administrative officials) perspectives. Other sections cover top industry trends, drivers, and restraints. Using a base year of 2021, the study period is 2018 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Findings

Primary Findings

Companies that Participated in Top Deals

Acquisitions Roadmap in the Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Ecosystem

Primary M&A Deals, Global

Top Reasons for Global M&A Activity

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Comparison of Deals Completed

2 Strategic Imperatives