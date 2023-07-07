Global Wafer Prober Market to Reach $1.846 Billion in 2028: Increasing Demand fo… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Wafer Prober Market – Forecasts from 2023 to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The wafer prober market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% from an estimated market size of US$1.196 billion in 2021 to reach US$1.846 billion in 2028.

Wafer prober is a system used in the semiconductor development and manufacturing process for the electrical testing of wafers. Although the semiconductor sector growth rate is expected to decline due to weak consumer demand amidst uncertain economic conditions, affecting the wafer prober market.

In electronic measurement, the signal from the measuring instrument or measuring device is sent with a probe or probe card to a special device on the wafer, and the signal is sent back. Wafer probes are used to manipulate the wafer so that it can touch the intended surface of the device.

In addition, wafer probes are used to test prototype ICs’ properties, reliability testing, and defect detection in semiconductor development. Device and process evaluation involves high-precision measurement and assessment of the Test Element Group (TEG), including transistors, interconnects, and other IC component elements for ICs.

Moreover, the market is segmented into fully automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Each type caters to the different needs of the semiconductor industry. Fully Automatic wafer probers are known for their high precision, accuracy, and speed, making them ideal for mass-production environments. In contrast, semi-automatic wafer probers balance precision and flexibility and are more accurate than manual probers. Manual wafer probers are suitable for low-volume production, research and development, and academic institutions.

The growing demand for semiconductors is driving the wafer prober market.

The rise of information and communication technologies and the ongoing transition to a digital society will increase demand for semiconductors in the short term. As a…