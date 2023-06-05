Global Water-based Inks Market is estimated to surge to a revenue of US$ 12,415 … – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, June 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The water-based inks market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9,120.0 million in 2023 and is expected to exceed US$ 12,415.0 million by 2033. The market is capturing a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.



Water-based inks are gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to solvent-based inks due to their environmental friendliness.

Drivers for the demand for water-based inks include stringent environmental regulations, health and safety considerations, packaging industry requirements, technological advancements, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

However, companies in the market also face challenges such as performance and durability limitations, equipment and infrastructure adjustments, education and awareness gaps, and cost considerations.

Opportunities in the industry lie in market expansion, technological innovations, collaborations and partnerships, and education and awareness campaigns.

Ongoing trends in the market include the focus on bio-based and renewable materials, customization and special effects, digital transformation and e-commerce, and integration of smart technologies.

Europe: Europe captures a market share of 17.9% in the market. The region has witnessed a shift towards sustainable packaging materials, driven by consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Collaboration between industry players and governmental bodies has fostered innovation and supported the growth of the water-based inks market in Europe.

United States: The United States has a significant share of the global water-based inks market, with a market share of 18.7% in 2022. Stringent environmental regulations and consumer preference for sustainable products have driven the adoption of water-based inks in the country.

India: A significant increase in demand for water-based inks has been…