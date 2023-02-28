Global Weight Loss Supplements Market Analysis to 2029 – Players Include Ethicon… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Weight Loss Supplements Market Analysis by Type, by Ingredients, by Distribution Channel, by End user and by Region – Global Forecast to 2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The weight loss supplements market size is estimated to be USD 35.4 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.61% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Companies Mentioned

Ethicon Inc. (US)

Covidien plc. (US)

Apollo Endosurgery (US)

Olympus Corporation ( Japan )

) Brunswick Corporation (US)

Amer Sports ( Finland )

( ) Johnson Health Technology Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Cybex International (US)

Technogym SpA ( Italy )

The increasing rates obesity and health related problems like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and hypertension are some of the factors driving market growth.

Additionally growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and increased reliance on weight loss supplements to maintain a healthy body weight is projected to drive the market growth in near future. However, lack of awareness is expected to restrain the market growth.

By Type

Based on type, the market is segregated into powder, liquid, pills, soft gels, and others. In 2021, the powder segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the ability to flexibly alter doses based on individual needs, the powdered formulation offers greater supplement volumes and a longer shelf life.

By Ingredients

On the basis of ingredients, the market is categorized into amino acids, natural extracts/botanicals, and vitamins & minerals. In 2021, the vitamins & minerals segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the frequent use of dietary supplements with vitamin and mineral content.

By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online channel and offline channel. In 2021, the offline channel segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the widespread availability of weight reduction pills from drugstores,…