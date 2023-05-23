Global Wellness Tourism Market Report 2023: Increasing Spending on Cultural and… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global wellness tourism market grew from $821.75 billion in 2022 to $819.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.2%. The wellness tourism market is expected to grow to $1178.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Major players in the wellness tourism market are Accor S.A, Canyon Ranch, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marriott International Inc., Pravassa, Radisson Hospitality Inc., Omni Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Home Inns Group, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Group, Red Carnation Hotels, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Miraval Group, and InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

The main types of services in wellness tourism are transport, lodging, food and…