Gloucestershire discover transfer from County Floor to new website on fringe of Bristol

Gloucestershire have been based at the site on Nevil Road, Bristol, since 1889

Gloucestershire are exploring options to relocate from their historic Bristol County Ground to a new site on the edge of the city.

The club have played at the ground in Ashley Down, Bristol, for more than a century with the first match held on Nevil Road in 1889.

Gloucestershire said the move would “ensure the competitiveness and long-term sustainability” of the club.

The preferred site is in South Gloucestershire, close to the M4.

“This is a significant turning point for cricket in Gloucestershire and Bristol as we look to secure the club’s long-term future in an ever-changing sporting world,” club chairman David Jones said.

“As well as delivering for our members the modern and low-carbon facilities they deserve in order to showcase an ever-wider range of world class events here in the South West, we are keen to continue our active role in the community to widen participation and inspire the next generation…