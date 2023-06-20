Gluten-free Food Market size in the US is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% from 20… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The gluten-free food market size in the US is estimated to grow by USD 1,175.34 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aleias Gluten Free Foods LLC, Amys Kitchen Inc., B and G Foods Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schaer AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Genius Foods Ltd., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The Growing demand for gluten-free bakery products | Increasing awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food | Increasing gluten-free food in restaurant menus will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gluten-free Food Market in US 2023-2027: Segmentation

The gluten-free food market in the US is segmented as follows:

Product

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retails



Drug Stores

The market share growth by the bakery segment will be significant for the…