Gluten-free Food Market size is to grow by USD 4,492.88 million from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The gluten-free food market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,492.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Gluten-free food market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global gluten-free food market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer gluten-free food in the market are Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. and others.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Vendor Offerings –

Amys Kitchen Inc. – The company offers gluten-free foods such as burritos, rice mac and cheese, and cheese pizza.

The company offers gluten-free foods such as baking flour, almond flour, and cassava flour. Campbell Soup Co. – The company offers gluten-free foods such as tomato Juice, pace salsas, Prego Italian sauces, and Swanson broths.

The company offers gluten-free foods such as tomato Juice, pace salsas, Prego Italian sauces, and Swanson broths.

Gluten-free Food Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (Bakery and confectionery products, Cereals and snacks, and…