GM stories robust gross sales however says it is ready for potential recession





GM reported a sharp drop in earnings Tuesday, but that was caused by Covid lockdowns in China, one of its largest markets, and other supply chain issues. The automaker actually posted an unexpected gain in revenue.

But executives said that despite the high demand, the company is prepared should the US or global economy fall into a recession, as a growing number of economists fear.

“While demand remains strong, there are growing concerns about the economy to be sure,” said CEO Mary Barra in comments to investors. She said the company is preparing for a possible downturn by reducing discretionary spending and limiting hiring.

“We have also modeled many downturn scenarios and we are prepared to take deliberate action when and if necessary,” she said.

Recessions typically crash demand for new cars and hurt the auto industry. The most recent survey of members by the National Association for Business Economics released Monday found that 43% think a US recession in the next 12 months is more…