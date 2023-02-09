GMCC & Welling Attends AHR Expo 2023 with an Entire Lineup of Products Covering … – Press Release

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GMCC & Welling, a subsidiary of Midea Industrial Technology that provides system solutions for the core parts of home appliances, made an appearance at AHR Expo 2023 in Atlanta, USA, to showcase an entire solution of HVAC products including compressors, motors, and heat pumps for various applications such as US-style air conditioners, light commercial air conditioners, window air conditioners, refrigerators, heat pump water heaters (HPWH) and battery management systems. GMCC & Welling is set to take advantage of its globally leading innovation, manufacturing and supply capabilities to drive the green transformation of HVAC market, with its high-efficiency, low-noise, and high-reliability products.

GMCC & Welling showcases products to set the trend for efficient and low-noise residential air conditioners

The HVAC market in North America is expected to reach USD 58.56 billion by 2028, creating a plenty of room for growth. To be better positioned to meet the growing demand in North America, GMCC & Welling is demonstrating its ability to cover a wide range of applications with AC compressors, refrigerator compressors, motors, and heat pumps at AHR Expo 2023. Specifically, three products including the R454B Scroll Compressor for Unitary Application, PSC Motor, and the Resin Housing ECM-Constant Torque are trendsetters for US-style air conditioners in terms of their high efficiency, low noise and high reliability:

R454B Scroll Compressor for Unitary Application

Design optimized for R454B and new DOE regulation

Industry leading-efficiency, vibration and oil circulation rate, excellent reliability

1.5~5 ton capacity for commercial and residential applications

PSC Motor

48 Frame & 42Frame option

Efficiency could reach 70%

Mature process for Al winding, high reliability

Resin Housing ECM-Constant Torque

6000V surge protection, high reliability

Fully potted electric module

Efficiency up to 85%

FOC vector driver, motor noise < 45dB(A)

