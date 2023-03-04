GN New Type Vacuum Shale Shaker for Drilling Fluids Solids Control – Press Release

A newly developed electrical driven type Vacuum Shale Shaker for Drilling Fluids Solids Control.

HOUSTON, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — A new type vacuum shale shaker developed by GN Solids Control just launched to help oil and gas companies recover more drilling fluids and reduce drilling waste volume for a greener world. Developed on the basis of the traditional shale shaker and vacuum screen, this new technology can enhance the drilling fluids recovery dramatically.

Early designed by GN Solids Control in June, 2017, the ViST (Vacuum Screen Technology), composed by a vacuum unit, catch pan(s) and hoses etc. By hundreds of drilling sites testing, ViST is proved to be a big success and high effective drillig fluids solids control unit when work together with traditional shale shaker to treat OBM, SBM and WBM.

To achieve the separation effect of vibration and negative pressure, ViST is designed in a compact structure, including a negative pressure vacuum pump, a underneath catch pan and flexible hidden hoses to generate pulse or continuous pressure at the screen bottom when the shaker is running.

Easily operated by a separate control box, the pulse frequency or time of the negative pressure can be changed by the timers on the box. And it can be also switched to continuous negative pressure.

Without any special change on the original control box of the shale shaker, the shaker box and the ViST box is working independently. In case maintenance of the ViST, the modular Vacuum Shaker can still work without stop after remove the negative pressure pump, catch pan and hoses. On the other side, the traditional shaker can be upgraded to a vacuum shaker by adding above components.

It says from one drilling rig log, GN ViST vacuum shale shaker reduced 35% drilling waste cost compared the other drill fleet, let alone the expensive drilling waste disposal, and valuable drilling fluids if you have dozens and hundreds drilling rigs.

