Goavega to bring cutting-edge product engineering, cloud enablement and digital … – Press Release

Aims to enhance product’s time to market by 25%

As a certified ‘Great Place to Work’, they will leverage local talent and globally distributed teams

After a successful expansion in the USA, Goavega launched its Canadian operations out of Waterloo, Ontario, with the aim to expand its NA clientele and partnering with Hi-Tech, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education and other businesses across Canada. With proven expertise in product engineering, digital transformation, and cloud enablement, Goavega aims to build strong relationships with businesses across Canada.

Goavega Software, founded in 2014, has been helping businesses across Healthcare, Education, FinTech, Retail, Supply Chain, and Logistics, among others, to scale new heights through cloud enablement and digital transformation. Goavega’s sector agnostic tools and accelerators helped brands to achieve 25% faster go-to market rate, which eliminates up to 50% defects early in the product development cycle and frees up 25% of infra-management dollars. In 2022 alone, Goavega enabled over USD 100 Million of software product related revenues for its customers.

Goavega Software is an ISO 9001 and 27001 certified, and SOC 2 certified company that has partnered with leaders like Microsoft, Mongo, Elastic, Snowflake, and Databricks, among others, which further makes their innovative services more effective. They were recently awarded the ‘Great Place to work’ certification in India, making them a preferred choice of employer by deserving talent.

Speaking about the expansion, Ms. Sumana Iyengar, Co-Founder and CEO, Goavega, said, “We are excited to be opening our office here, in Waterloo, Ontario are committed to delivering the best service to our clients. Over the next 18 months, we will also be tapping into the local talent pool to build a strong team, with the best work environment. We are confident that with the right talent and the right partners, we would be able to carve out a place for…