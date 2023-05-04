Golden Agri-Resources Move to New Location Marks Renewed Ambition for Integrated… – Press Release

Office move will support growing headcount aimed at expansion in food, feed, industry and energy sectors managed from Europe

New location is independently certified for sustainable building design

UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Golden Agri-Resources (GAR), one of the world’s largest seed-to-shelf agribusinesses, has completed its relocation to new premises in Utrecht, the Netherlands, to support growing headcount and commercial aspirations for its European operations. Europe is the world’s primary consumer of sustainable palm oil, accounting for 45% of total global use of certified sustainable palm oil .

GAR’s new office location, Central Park Utrecht , has been selected with sustainability in mind, in line with the agribusiness’ commitment to advancing sustainability in the palm oil sector. Central Park Utrecht has been awarded a BREEAM Excellent certificate for sustainable design, with positive assessments for nine categories including energy, transport, water, management, materials and health. BREEAM is regarded as the world’s leading science-based suite of validation and certification systems for sustainability in the built environment.

The office, which houses more than 40 employees, is the largest outpost in the company’s Europe and Latin America (LatAm) network. GAR’s European operations have expanded from 2 employees in 2015 to upwards of 80 staff from over 20 nationalities today, with plans to add further headcount to deliver on growing aspirations supporting customers in the food, feed, industry and energy spaces.

Maarten van der Hoeven, Head of Europe & LatAm at GAR said: “Our European business is built on long term relationships that prioritise understanding and addressing our customers’ needs to offer consistent, reliable and sustainable offerings across a range of sectors. Our dedicated team have built a structural supply chain for our key customers, always working to add value where possible. This move gives us greater scope to build…