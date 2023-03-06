Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces Offering of Shares of Common Stock – Goldman S… – Press Release

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (the “Company” or “GS BDC”) GSBD announced today that it plans to conduct an offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Shares”). The Company also plans to grant the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 Shares. The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of its outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. However, through reborrowings under its revolving credit facility, the Company intends to make new investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 6, 2023, the accompanying prospectus dated November 19, 2020, each of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), any related free writing prospectus, and any information incorporated by reference in each, contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of the Company and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file…