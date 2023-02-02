good2grow® enters food category with Snackers launch – Press Release

Better-for-you kids brand known for its beverage lineup expands into a new aisle with single-serve snack product

good2grow has announced the launch of an exciting first in its lineup of better-for-you kids products, Snackers, the company’s first entry into the food category. Like good2grow’s beverage portfolio, the new Snackers combine fun and nutrition with collectable licensed character tops and wholesome ingredients. Snackers are available at select regional retailers including Meijer, GIANT and Stop & Shop, with national distribution slated for spring 2023.

New good2grow Snackers (Photo: Business Wire)

good2grow Snackers are sold in 2-ounce, single-serve packages and feature baked oat and wheat crackers in two kid-approved flavors, Cinnamon and Chocolate. Snackers are topped with reclosable and reusable lids featuring kids’ favorite characters from Disney, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Comcast Universal and more.

“We’re proud to bring the best attributes parents and kids love about our beverages – kid-requested characters, convenient packaging and better-for-them ingredients – to our first product in the food category,” said Gunnar Olson, CEO of good2grow. “Snackers represent an exciting new chapter and significant growth opportunity for our brand.”

The new product has launched amidst a period of strong growth and innovation for the brand, which also introduced an Organic Milk product in 2021 (now a top-three product in the single-serve milk category). The brand has also made significant updates to its fan-favorite Collectors Club app, including the creation of a rewards program for users which allows them to earn prizes for their activity in the app.

“good2grow is so much more than a food and beverage brand,” said Edzra Gibson, vice president of brand marketing. “Through our continued innovation in the industry with products like…