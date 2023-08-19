Goranson Bain Ausley Celebrates Outstanding Recognition in The Best Lawyers in A… – Press Release

Family Law Firm Honored with Two Lawyers of the Year and a Record Number of Elite Lawyers Reaffirming Excellence in Family Law

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law, the largest law firm in Texas exclusively focused on family law, is proud to announce that 31 of its attorneys have been honored with inclusion in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers in America®, a publication by Best Lawyers and Co., LLC.

We are thrilled and honored by the recognition bestowed upon our attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024. These accolades reflect the skill, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our legal team to consistently provide the highest level of service and advocacy for our clients.

A testament to the firm’s dedication and reputation for excellence in family law, Goranson Bain Ausley has the highest number of lawyers recognized by Best Lawyers in America®, for Family Law in Texas.

Among the impressive accolades, two Goranson Bain Ausley lawyers, Kelly Caperton Fischer and Jeff Shore were distinguished as recipients of the esteemed “Lawyer of the Year” title. Additionally, twelve lawyers were recognized for their outstanding achievements in Family Law Mediation, while seventeen lawyers were acknowledged for Collaborative Law: Family Law, highlighting the firm’s dedication to fostering constructive, solution-focused resolutions for their clients.

“We are thrilled and honored by the recognition bestowed upon our attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024,” said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley. “These accolades reflect the skill, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our legal team to consistently provide the highest level of service and advocacy for our clients.”

The complete list of Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Family Law in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth and Austin is as follows:

The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 for Collaborative Law:…