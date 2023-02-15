Gordon Brown Quick Info | CNN

CNN
Here’s a look at the life of former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Birth date: February 20, 1951
Birth place: Glasgow, Scotland
Birth name: James Gordon Brown
Father: John Brown, Church of Scotland minister
Mother: Jessie Elizabeth “Bunty” (Souter) Brown
Marriage: Sarah Macaulay (August 3, 2000-present)
Children: James Fraser, John and Jennifer Jane
Education: Edinburgh University, M.A., History, 1972; Edinburgh University, Ph.D., History, 1982
Religion: Church of Scotland (Presbyterian)
Is blind in his left eye and has lost most of the sight in his right eye, the result of being kicked in the head during a rugby game as a teenager.
His daughter Jennifer Jane died of a cerebral hemorrhage 10 days after she was born prematurely.
…