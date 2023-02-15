Gordon Brown Quick Info | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a look at the life of former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Birth date: February 20, 1951

Birth place: Glasgow, Scotland

Birth name: James Gordon Brown

Father: John Brown, Church of Scotland minister

Mother: Jessie Elizabeth “Bunty” (Souter) Brown

Marriage: Sarah Macaulay (August 3, 2000-present)

Children: James Fraser, John and Jennifer Jane

Education: Edinburgh University, M.A., History, 1972; Edinburgh University, Ph.D., History, 1982

Religion: Church of Scotland (Presbyterian)

Is blind in his left eye and has lost most of the sight in his right eye, the result of being kicked in the head during a rugby game as a teenager.

His daughter Jennifer Jane died of a cerebral hemorrhage 10 days after she was born prematurely.

