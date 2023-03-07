GoTo Announces 2022 Partner Award Winners – Press Release

With a new brand, new products, and new offerings for Partners, GoTo celebrates the success of its partners during the 2022 calendar year

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, Rescue, and GoTo Connect, today announced the winners of its 2022 Partner Awards. The awards are given to top achieving members of the GoTo Partner Network, a global network of organizations dedicated to helping their customers do more by providing them with simple but robust Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) products and remote support tools as the company continues its growth into the IT Service Management (ITSM) space.

GoTo’s Partner Awards recognized Partners selling GoTo Resolve, Rescue, GoTo Connect, and GoTo Contact Center. The winners were selected based on 2022 sales performance and were awarded to top Partners who were able to consistently provide their customers with hybrid work and IT management and support tools through GoTo’s solutions following the company’s rebrand and introduction of GoTo Resolve in 2022. Along with the recognition, GoTo Partner award winners will join members of the GoTo team at the company’s Partner President Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico later this month.

“At GoTo, our Partners play a critical role in ensuring that our millions of users have the tools they need to succeed in a hybrid work environment. We are excited today to recognize the hard work of our Partners for the 2022 year. We thank them for their dedication to enabling their customers with products like GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect, making IT and business communications easy from anywhere,” said Michael Day, Vice President of Partner Sales at GoTo.

Full List of Winners: