Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Chambers USA 2023 Rankings in 11 Categories; Real… – Press Release

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received top rankings in 11 categories of the 2023 edition of Chambers USA for nine of its practice areas – Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Environmental, Labor & Employment, Leisure & Hospitality, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use, and Retail – including six Band 1 and Band 2 regional rankings and three nationwide rankings in Leisure & Hospitality, Real Estate, and Retail. Chambers also ranked 33 Goulston & Storrs attorneys among the top U.S. attorneys in their respective fields, including 17 who received Band 1 or Band 2 rankings.
In its national rankings, the firm’s Leisure & Hospitality team retained its “renowned” reputation “for its ability to provide counsel on complex transactional issues.” The firm’s Real Estate practice is “the cream of the crop” with a “deep bench in all of its practice areas.” The team “understands the business goals and can work effectively to close deals while appropriately addressing risk.” The Retail group was recognized for “the sophistication of the attorneys” at the firm who are “thorough, practical, and thoughtful.”
Regional rankings include:
- Banking & Finance (MA) – Goulston & Storrs’s Banking & Finance practice “understands the market and its players, and is business savvy, pragmatic, and goals oriented.” “The team is consistently responsive and timely in providing its services, always considering client needs and priorities.”
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring (MA) – The firm’s Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice “has an excellent team with a great bench depth.” They are “all experienced and aware of what’s happening in the market” and “on call and responsive to requests.”
- Environment (MA) – Goulston & Storrs’s Environmental practice is “technically adept and practical in their approach to environmental issues” and “stays up to date on trends in the market.”
- Labor & Employment (MA) – The…