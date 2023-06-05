Goulston & Storrs Director Rhian Cull Named a 2023 Go To Construction Lawyer by … – Press Release

BOSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Rhian Cull has been named a 2023 Go To Construction Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly for her long record of excellence in construction law.

With 30 years of experience in complex procurement in the international construction industry, Cull is known for her ability to help high-profile clients creatively navigate complex, industry-defining commercial and public-private real estate construction partnerships to bring massive construction projects to successful completion. Her practice has spanned the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, where she has advised on a wide range of national and international hospitality, financial, development, energy, water, and transportation projects.

Cull’s focus includes working with owners, contractors, designers, and operators on construction projects and disputes, including contract negotiation and drafting, assistance with project administration and documentation, dispute avoidance, and dispute resolution (both ADR and litigation). She has deep experience with various project delivery methods, such as design/bid/build, construction manager at risk, design-build, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. She also advocates for clients in resolving construction-related disputes in dispute resolution board, mediation, arbitration, and litigation proceedings.

She is a member of the Pro Bono and New York Committees. Cull is ranked in Best Lawyers in America: Litigation-Construction and Chambers USA, Construction (MA). She received her LL.M. (Master of Laws) from the University of Cambridge and her LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws) from the University of Essex. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts, England & Wales, and Hong Kong.

