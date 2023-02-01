Government and Education Logistics Market to Garner $917.36 Billion by 2031: All… – Press Release

Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global government and education logistics market garnered $406.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $917.36 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.
Download Free Sample Report – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8175
Report Coverage & Details:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|$406.19 billion
|Market Size in 2031
|$917.36 billion
|CAGR
|8.3%
|No. of Pages in Report
|257
|Segments Covered
|End use, business type, mode of operation, and region
|Drivers
| The rise in free trade agreements between nations
Growth in international trade
The rise in tech-driven logistics services and the growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices
Increase in the demand for logistics services in public utilities
|Opportunities
| Cost cutting and lead time reduced by adopting multimodal systems
New government policies
|Restraints
| Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs
A growing number of cargo thefts
Covid-19 Scenario:
- The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in travel bans and quarantines, which made massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.
- As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across the road, air, and sea sectors transportation.
- Over 1.7 billion children, youth, and their families have had their educational process severely disrupted by the COVID-19 problem, which has prompted…