Government and Education Logistics Market to Garner $917.36 Billion by 2031: All… – Press Release

Portland, OR, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global government and education logistics market garnered $406.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $917.36 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $406.19 billion Market Size in 2031 $917.36 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 257 Segments Covered End use, business type, mode of operation, and region Drivers The rise in free trade agreements between nations Growth in international trade The rise in tech-driven logistics services and the growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices Increase in the demand for logistics services in public utilities Opportunities Cost cutting and lead time reduced by adopting multimodal systems New government policies Restraints Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs A growing number of cargo thefts

Covid-19 Scenario: