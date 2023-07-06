Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Deploys PlatoAi across GBA’s Opensource … – Press Release

Washington, D.C., July 6, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Government Blockchain Association (GBA) announced the successful deployment of PlatoAi’s Ai Powered Web3 Intelligence inside the GBA Members Site. The result of this successful deployment stemmed from a strategic partnership between the two companies with a collective vision and deep commitment towards driving commercial adoption, standards and regulatory compliance of global government blockchain initiatives.

Through this deployment GBA’s community will immediately benefit by accessing the latest premium intelligence across 36 Market Verticals including Ai, Digital Assets, Regulatory Initiatives, Web3, NFT’s, CyberSecurity, ESG and Carbon Offsets. All content is accessible across 33 Languages including; Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Parsi, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese.

“The GBA is all about driving authentic connectivity that our global initiatives support. Plato’s expertise in this area is an invaluable resource for accelerating our plans for 2023 and beyond. We are excited to take part in building what we believe will deliver high value to our community and beyond,” said Gerard Dache, GBAs Founder and Executive Director.

“We are excited to continue our support for the GBA and its growing community of thought leaders and see a perfect fit for our Ai capabilities across driving intelligence and awareness of GBA’s global initiatives. Driving authentic engagement and insights around the intelligence our engine produces was a driving force behind the integration into,” said Bryan Feinberg, Plato’s Founder and CEO.

Via the partnership, Plato’s was able to quickly integrate its intelligence engine to help GBA drive more organic growth to its web engagements. The partnership promises deep…